You are here

Cloudy skies, light rains expected in most parts of PH

admin

The northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring cloudy skies and light rains to most parts of the country Monday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said affected areas include Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Region 4-A), Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 21-28 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 19-27 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 10-21 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 23-29 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-31 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency

Related posts