Cloudy skies, light rains expected in most parts of PH

The northeast monsoon (amihan) will bring cloudy skies and light rains to most parts of the country Monday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said affected areas include Metro Manila, Calabarzon (Region 4-A), Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Caraga, and Davao Region.

Metro Manila temperature ranges from 21-28 degrees Celsius; Tuguegarao City 19-27 degrees Celsius; Baguio City 10-21 degrees Celsius; Metro Cebu 23-29 degrees Celsius; and Metro Davao 24-31 degrees Celsius.

Source: Philippines News Agency