Cloudy skies, isolated rains to prevail over most of PH Sunday

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to the easterlies will prevail over the archipelago, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected over Palawan due to Low Pressure Area.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms will bring isolated rain showers over Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA also warned the public against possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be slight to moderate.

The minimum temperature will be 23.0°C while the maximum temperature will be 33.8°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency