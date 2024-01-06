Cloudy skies, isolated rains to continue over parts of PH

MANILA: The shear line affecting the eastern sections of Southern Luzon and the Visayas, and the northeast monsoon prevailing over the rest of Luzon, along with the shear line, will continue to bring cloudy skies with isolated rains showers in several parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the shear line and the easterlies will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol and Davao regions, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Surigao del Sur, and Surigao del Norte. PAGASA warned that flash floods or landslides could occur in these areas during moderate to at times heavy rains. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or 'amihan' will bring cloudy skies with light rains over Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated lig ht rains, also due to the northeast monsoon. The rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA warned. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be experienced over Luzon and the eastern section of the Visayas, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 24°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 23°C to 31°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 26°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 26°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency