Cloudy skies, isolated rains prevail on Sunday due to easterlies

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will prevail over the archipelago due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Sunday.

In its 4 a.m. forecast, PAGASA said extreme Northern Luzon will experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Light to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be slight to moderate.

The minimum temperature for the day is 24.6°C while the maximum temperature is at 34.2°C, PAGASA said.

Source: Philippines News Agency