Cloudy skies, isolated rains over PH Tuesday

Most parts of the country will experience fair weather on Tuesday, with isolated rain showers either in the afternoon or evening, a weather specialist said.

Ezra Bulquerin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao will cause partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers in the area. It would also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over Sarangani and Davao Occidental.

Cloudy skies with isolated light rains will be experienced over Batanes and Babuyan Islands due to the northeasterly surface windflow.

The rest of the country, he said, will have fair weather, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers in the afternoon or at night.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over the northern and western sections of Northern Luzon, where coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, Bulquerin said

Source: Philippines News Agency