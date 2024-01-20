Latest News

Cloudy skies, isolated rains over most of PH Saturday

MANILA: The easterlies and the northeast monsoon are forecast to bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over most parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, and Cordillera regions. The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Strong winds and rough coastal waters will be felt over the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao, while the rest of the archipelago will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 21°C to 30°C; Baguio City, 14°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 21°C to 29°C; Legazpi City, 23°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 30°C ; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 31°C; and Metro Davao, 23°C to 31°C. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.