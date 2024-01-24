Cloudy skies, isolated rains over most of Luzon due to ‘amihan’

MANILA: The northeast monsoon or 'amihan' affecting Northern and Central Luzon will continue to bring cloudy skies and isolated rains over a large part of Luzon, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies with rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon and Camarines Norte, as well as cloudy skies with light rains over the Cordilleras. Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, and the rest of Calabarzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, also due to the effects of the 'amihan.' Meanwhile, the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to localized thunderstorms. Flash floods or landslides may occur in vulnerable areas during severe thunderstorms, PAGASA warned. Strong winds and rough coastal waters will be felt over Northern Luzon, and i n the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon and the Visayas. The rest of the archipelago will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 30°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 23°C; Laoag City, 24°C to 30°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 24°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 32°C. Source: Philippines News Agency