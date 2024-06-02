Cloudy skies, isolated rains expected over PH Sunday

MANILA: The easterlies will continue to affect the eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the weather bureau said on Sunday. In its 24-hour weather forecast issued at 4 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms also due to easterlies. The weather bureau warned of possible flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms. The tropical cyclone outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility that PAGASA is monitoring has also weakened to a low-pressure area, although the weather bureau said it has no direct effect on any part of the country. Moderate winds headed southwest will blow over Northern Luzon, bringing moderate seas, while light to moderate winds, headed southeast to south, will prevail over the rest of the country, with slight to moderate seas. Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 26° C to 36°C; Baguio City, 18°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 26°C to 34°C; Puerto Princesa City, 27°C to 34°C; Legazpi City, 26°C to 33°C; Metro Cebu, 28°C to 33°C; Tacloban City, 27°C to 33°C; Metro Davao, 26°C to 34°C; Zamboanga City, 26°C to 34°C; and Cagayan de Oro, 26°C to 34°C. Source: Philippines News Agency