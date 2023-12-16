Latest News

Cloudy skies, isolated rains continue to prevail across PH

MANILA: Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will continue to prevail all over the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. weather bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon affecting Northern Luzon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos, Cordillera, and Cagayan Valley regions. The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms could result in flash floods or landslides in vulnerable areas, PAGASA said Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will be experienced over extreme Northern Luzon and the eastern section of the country. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 31°C; Baguio City, 17°C to 25°C; Laoag City, 22°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 33°C. Source: Philippines News Agency

