Cloudy skies, isolated rains across PH on Saturday

MANILA: Most parts of the country, including Metro Manila, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies, the weather bureau said Saturday. Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon affecting extreme Northern Luzon will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over Batanes and the Babuyan Islands, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. bulletin. Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters will continue to prevail over the eastern sections of the country, while the rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 16°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 21°C to 32°C; Legazpi City, 24°C to 31°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 32°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 24°C to 31°C. Source: Philippines News Agency