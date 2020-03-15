Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers over PH on Sunday

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms will prevail over the archipelago on Sunday.

In its 5 a.m. forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with light rains are expected over the Cagayan Valley and Cordillera regions and Aurora province due to the northeast monsoon.

It added that localized thunderstorms will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos region and the rest of Central Luzon.

PAGASA also warned the public against possible flash floods due to severe thunderstorms.

Slight to moderate winds will blow all over the country while coastal waters along all areas will be slight to moderate.

The minimum temperature will be 23°C while the maximum temperature will be 33°C.

Source: Philippines News Agency