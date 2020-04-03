Cloudy skies, isolated rain showers over PH Friday

Most parts of the archipelago will experience cloudiness and isolated rain showers due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country, a weather specialist said Friday.

Sam Duran, a weather specialist of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will have cloudy skies with isolated light rains caused by the northeasterly surface windflow affecting extreme northern Luzon.

“There is a low chance of rains over Luzon. The Visayas will have isolated rain showers, thunderstorms, while Mindanao will experience humid weather, with chances of localized thunderstorms,” he said.

Moderate to strong winds will blow over the extreme northern Luzon, where coastal waters will be moderate to rough.

Winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas.

Duran said based on PAGASA’s satellite imagery, there is no low-pressure area inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility. This forecast will continue for around three days, he said. Source: Philippines News Agency