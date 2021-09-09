CloudBolt Expands Global Leadership with Appointment of Robert Pakai as Vice President of Sales for APAC

On the heels of significant growth in EMEA in 2020, CloudBolt continues its international expansion to help enterprises anywhere in the world with their hybrid cloud challenges

NORTH BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CloudBolt Software , the enterprise cloud management platform leader, today announced that Robert Pakai , a career-long infrastructure software and SaaS professional, has joined the company as its new Vice President of Sales for Asia-Pacific (APAC). Based in Melbourne, Australia, Robert will integrate with an already dynamic team of cloud and IT automation professionals ‒ as well as partners like NEC Australia, Advent One, Cap Gemini and many others ‒ to drive new business growth, scale an ever-growing customer base, and help expand CloudBolt’s channel program in the APAC market.

In APAC and throughout the rest of the world, CloudBolt Industry Insights research indicates that the struggle with hybrid cloud is not only real, it’s global. 56% of IT leaders believe their self-service IT has too much friction and isn’t simple enough for developers to utilize effectively; 76% are still custom-coding at least a quarter of their integrations; and 78% say they have limited visibility into who is provisioning what, where to optimize costs or how to remediate security problems.

Robert is well positioned to help APAC enterprises tackle these challenges. With over 20 years of IT industry experience in the Asia-Pacific region, he led sales for SailPoint, helped grow SecureAuth’s Australian and New Zealand businesses from the ground up, and worked in numerous sales and technology leadership positions at VMWare, BMC Software, Quest Software, National Australia Bank, and Hewlett Packard.

“As APAC organizations continue to aggressively adopt hybrid cloud, Robert’s in-depth knowledge of and experience with the area’s unique challenges will be pivotal in developing our channel-first go-to-market strategy for the APAC sphere,” said Nick Mansour, chief revenue officer, CloudBolt. “As we cement CloudBolt as the global cloud management leader in North America, EMEA , and now APAC, I look forward to Robert’s leadership in growing an already expanded customer base and opening new revenue streams for us across the sector.”

CloudBolt has experienced historic growth and geo expansion over the last year. With nearly 30% of its customers now located outside the US, the company has added multiple industry leaders to its global executive team. CloudBolt’s burgeoning APAC presence has also deepened significantly, establishing key functions to support a growing enterprise customer base, including sales, engineering, development, professional services, and support. The addition of Pakai will greatly enhance operations and partnerships in this vital region he proudly calls home.

“I am very excited to be joining the team at CloudBolt Software,” said Pakai. “CloudBolt is on the forefront of solving many challenges organizations face throughout their digital transformation journey, such as simplifying hybrid cloud management, managing cloud costs, ensuring robust security and enabling seamless developer experiences. I am thrilled to be joining this strategic function and I can’t wait to contribute to CloudBolt’s mission in one of the world’s most promising markets.”

About CloudBolt Software

CloudBolt Software is the enterprise cloud management leader. With our comprehensive solutions for cloud integrations, self-service IT, cost optimization, and security, we help enterprises simplify complexity and achieve rapid time-to-value anywhere on their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud journey. Our award-winning cloud management platform and codeless integration solutions are deployed and loved by enterprises worldwide. Backed by Insight Partners, CloudBolt Software has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies on the Deloitte Fast 500 and Inc. 5000 lists. In addition, CloudBolt is a 2020 CODiE award winner for best cloud management and featured in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Cloud Management Platforms. For more information, visit www.cloudbolt.io .