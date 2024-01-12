Close to P20-M shabu seized in W. Visayas since start of 2024

ILOILO: Anti-drug operations by various police units in Western Visayas resulted in the arrest of 91 suspects and confiscation of 2,883.24 grams of shabu valued at over PHP19.6 million since the start of the year until 9 a.m. of Friday. Data from the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO6) showed the bulk of the confiscation came from operations conducted by the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) valued at over PHP11.9 million. Out of the 15 operations conducted in Iloilo City, 19 suspects were arrested and seized 1,751 grams of shabu. Bacolod City Police Office, meanwhile, has conducted 13 operations that led to the arrest of 17 suspects and confiscation of 429.80 grams of shabu amounting to PHP2.92 million. Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, with its 30 operations, nabbed 35 suspects and seized 322.89 grams of shabu valued at PHP2.195 million, while the Iloilo Police Provincial Office confiscated 225 grams of shabu worth PHP1.53 million and arrested 12 suspects from its nine operations. The rest of the operations came from Aklan, Antique, Capiz and Guimaras, totaling eight, with the arrest of nine suspects and confiscation of 153.95 grams of shabu worth PHP1.046 million. PRO 6 spokesperson Maj. Mary Grace Borio cited their collaboration with other law enforcement agencies as among the keys behind the successful operations. 'We are only transshipment. We don't have clandestine laboratories in the region,' she said. She added the confiscation of the huge volume of drugs will reduce the supply coming into the region, especially in areas where there are festivals that would result in more peaceful celebrations. Source: Philippines News Agency