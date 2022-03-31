﻿Close to 900 cops now deployed in E. Visayas for poll duty

The Philippine National Police (PNP) regional office here has deployed the third batch of police officers to different parts of Eastern Visayas for a peacekeeping mission ahead of the May 9 elections.

Some 408 policemen formally accepted their temporary assignment through a ceremony on Wednesday at the regional headquarters here, the PNP said in a media release on Thursday.

Of the number, 255 are men and 153 women for deployment to the different town and city police stations in the region’s six provinces.

“As the elections become nearer, we are doubling our efforts to ensure the safety and security of the communities and the voting public. Expect that more uniformed men and women can be seen in all areas doing their task at hand,” said Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, PNP Eastern Visayas regional director.

This is the third batch of policemen sent by the regional office for a peacekeeping mission.

The first two batches form part of the Regional Special Operations Task Group–Samar.

On March 2, some 235 personnel were assigned in Calbayog City, Gandara, Sta. Margarita, Matuguinao, and San Jorge towns.

These areas are known for election-related violence.

A week after, 244 more policemen were deployed to different areas in Samar province.

As of Thursday, some 887 personnel were deployed for peacekeeping missions throughout Eastern Visayas.

Source: Philippines News Agency