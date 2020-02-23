Close to 600 Surigao Sur farmers get P6.6 M cash aid from DA

The Department of Agriculture in Caraga (DA 13) said a total of 595 palay farmers from four municipalities and one city in the province of Surigao del Sur received a total of PHP6.6 million cash assistance on Thursday and Friday.

In a statement on Friday, DA 13 said a total of 364 palay farmers from the towns of Cortes and Tago and Tandag City received PHP15,000 each on Thursday through the Expanded Survival and Recovery Assistance (SURE Aid) program, in partnership with the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP).

The SURE Aid program is assistance provided to palay farmers to relieve them from the initial impact of lower palay prices, resulting in the reduction or loss of their farm income.

The assistance will also help farmers regain their capacity to continue their palay production, DA 13 said. The loan comes with zero interest and payable within a period of eight years.

On Friday, another 231 farmers from the towns of Madrid, Carmen and Tandag City in Surigao del Sur received PHP5,000 each under the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA) program.

DA 13 said RFFA is an unconditional cash transfer program of the DA to palay farmers who were affected by the implementation of the rice tarrification law.

The cash transfer is in the form of a grant with the aim of providing palay farmers to continue their production.

DA 13 said it also released earlier last week a total amount of PHP1 million to 71 palay farmers in the town of Kitcharao in Agusan del Norte.

The cash distribution was also part of the continuing implementation of SURE Aid program to palay farmers in the Caraga Region

