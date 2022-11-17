Close to 4K families in Bicol Region graduate from 4Ps

The Department of Social Welfare and Development-Bicol (DSWD-5) recorded 3,988 households that have been delisted from the government’s flagship program in human capital investment — the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps).

During the graduation ceremony at the Albay Astrodome here on Wednesday dubbed “Pantawid Pamilya, Pugay sa Tagumpay”, the families were identified by DSWD as now “self-sufficient”.

Norman S. Laurio, DSWD-5 director, on Wednesday said the graduation ceremony is a symbolic pledge to continue and sustain what has been achieved — the improvement of the level of well-being of the household beneficiaries.

“Their determination to change is the prime exponent of this imprudence, along with the convergence of efforts and support service from the local, national government agencies, non-government organizations, civil society groups, educational institutions, business groups, faith-based organizations and neighborhood support groups. Just as it takes a village to raise a child, it takes the whole government and the societal approach to end poverty afflictions,” Laurio said in his message.

He also commended “angels in red vest” for efficiently responding to the needs of the partner beneficiaries.

“I salute you all, angels in red vests, your dedication despite their dense caseload and workload deserved a big round of applause. Under Republic Act 11310 or the act that institutionalized the 4Ps, the framework guides the beneficiaries to reach the change that they want in the aspects of education, health, nutrition and livelihood. Ang pagsasagawa ng Pugay Tagumpay na ito ay isang pagkilala at pagpupugay sa mga benepisyaryo at mga partners (The implementation of this Salute to Success is a recognition and tribute to the beneficiaries and partners),” he said.

In a separate interview, Mary Gizelle Mesa, DSWD-5 information officer, said to be considered self-sufficient, the family beneficiary should have enough income to sustain the needs of the household members.

“They must be able to cope with daily needs and have achieved the first two levels of social worker development indicators, the survival and subsistence levels,” she said.

Mesa said even after graduating from the program, the DSWD continually monitors the families through local government units (LGUs) and for the possible provision of other appropriate assistance to enable them to sustain or further improve their economic status.

Vicky Bacelonia, 55, of San Antonio, Tabaco City, one of the graduates, said for 10 years the 4Ps helped her children finish their studies and sustain their daily needs.

“Malaki ang pasalamat ko sa 4Ps, dalawa na sa mga anak ko ang graduate na, isa nang social worker and panganay ko at nakapagtapos na din ng Education ang sunod. Dahil sa programang ito, nakapagtapos sila. Maraming salamat po sa DSWD-Bicol at sa ating pamahalaan (I am very grateful to the 4Ps. Two of my children have already graduated, my eldest is now a social worker and the next one has also finished Education. Because of this program, they finished their studies. Thank you very much to DSWD-Bicol and the our government),” she sai

Source: Philippines News Agency