Close to 200 felons nabbed; P23.7-M drugs seized in NCR

Close to 200 wanted persons were arrested while more than PHP23 million worth of various illegal drugs were confiscated during the simultaneous one-time, big-time operations in Metro Manila.

From December 24-26, a total of 240 police operations resulted to the arrest of 445 drug personalities and recovery of 3,493.03 kilos of shabu worth PHP23.752 million while 7,210.63 grams of marijuana valued at PHP864,835, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) acting chief, Brig. Gen. Debold Sinas said Friday.

"Total seizure is PHP23 million pesos for the last two days," Sinas during a press briefing at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) station 10.

The Northern Police District has the highest amount of drug seizure with PHP10,994,104 worth of drugs; Southern Police District with PHP8,323,336; QCPD- PHP1,980,364; Eastern Police District with PHP1,260,584; and Manila Police District with PHP1,194,243.

In the two-day operation, Sinas said the least confiscation of drugs was from 5 to 10 grams.

Through the Simultaneous Enhanced Managing Police Operations program, police synchronized operations against illegal drugs, loose firearms and felons.

On the other hand, in the operations, 34 were arrested for loose firearms with the confiscation of 49 small arms, three light arms, and an explosive.

Sinas said in the 181 police operations, there were eight top most wanted persons arrested and 172 others caught.

He said the latest accomplishment was a result of revised strategy to fight crimes, illegal drugs, and loose firearms.

Under the guidance of Philippine National Police (PNP) officer-in-charge, Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa, operations were now focused on the specific wanted suspects.

"Kung sino ang target ng operation, siya lang ang huhulihin natin [Whoever is the target of the operation, they are the people to get arrested]," Gamboa said.

Source: Philippines News Agency