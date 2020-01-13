Close to 1K families move to safer grounds amid Taal eruption

A total of 7,742 persons in Calabarzon (Region 4-A) are taking temporary shelter in 38 evacuation centers following the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano in Batangas Sunday afternoon, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported on Monday.

The latest report as of 6 a.m. Monday showed that there were 844 families in Batangas and 122 in Cavite evacuated to safer areas.

The NDRRM Operations Center in Camp Aguinaldo, Quezon City was placed on "red alert" around 9 p.m. Sunday for the constant monitoring of the situation.

On Sunday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised Alert Level 4 over Taal Volcano which means hazardous eruption is possible within days.

Taal Volcano, the country's smallest volcano, has been recording tremors as early as 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Source: Philippines News Agency