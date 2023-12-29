Close to 1.5M arrivals recorded this month – BI

_: Close to 1.5 million arrivals were recorded at the country's airports this month, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) reported on Friday. According to BI Commissioner Norman Tansingco, the total arrivals in December is at 1.48 million while there were a total of 750,000 departures recorded. He said they are looking at the rise in the daily departures to 40,000 a day after New Year. The BI chief noted that arrivals remain high after Christmas, as they have recorded as high as 57,000 arrivals in a day. He added that they also processed around 30,000 departures a day post-Christmas. 'We project that the numbers will change after New Year, when OFWs (overseas Filipino workers) and former Filipinos who came home for the holidays go back to their work and residence abroad,' said Tansingco. At the same time, he is hoping that operations at the different ports will be smooth. So far, there have been no major incidents or concerns that have been recorded during the peak season. 'We hope the smooth operations cont inue until the New Year when most of those who celebrated Christmas here go back home,' Tansingco added. Source: Philippines News Agency