﻿Close contacts of 1st Omicron BA.2.12 case remain asymptomatic

The close contacts of the first Omicron BA.2.12 case in the country, a 52-year-old Finnish woman, have remained asymptomatic, the Department of Health (DOH) said Friday.

In a message to reporters, the DOH said six local contacts tested negative for Covid-19 while the asymptomatic ones were not tested following the current protocols.

“Of the 30 plane close contacts, three have already departed back to their home country. No additional close contacts have been identified,” the agency added.

The country’s first case had nine close contacts in Quezon City, five in Benguet, and 30 while aboard a commercial flight going to Manila.

The DOH said verification and updates from their technical and field offices are still ongoing and it will advise the public pertinent data as soon as they are available.

Source: Philippines News Agency