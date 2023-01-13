Cleanup of flood-hit schools prioritized for learners’ safety

MANILA: The Department of Education (DepEd) said Friday that cleanup drives are being done in flood-affected schools to ensure learners' safety.

In an interview, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said several schools have been submerged in flood due to heavy rains brought by the shear line and low pressure area.

"Ang main focus na ginagawa ng ating field offices are clean-up kasi marami po talagang nabaha. Nililinis talaga po 'yan para po makabalik yung learners as soon as posible safely sa kanilang paaralan (The main focus of our field offices is cleanup because many have been affected by the flood. We're cleaning that up so that learners can go back to school safely)," he said.

Asked whether affected schools shall implement remedial classes, Poa said protocol still allows options for alternative delivery modes like online classes or modular.

"We will get the necessary information from the schools if there's a need for remediation of classes or other forms of intervention so that the learning losses will not worsen," he said in mixed English and Filipino.

Poa, meanwhile, said there's still adequate funding for school repairs, considering the latest damage cost.

"Around PHP446 million na po tayo in terms of the estimated cost of repairs for the infrastructure damages," he said.

As of Jan. 11, around 58 schools have incurred damage to infrastructure, while 33 schools are still being used as evacuation centers.

Source: Philippines News Agency