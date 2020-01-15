‘Clean as you go’ pushed in Iloilo City

Local officials and heads of offices of the city government have expressed their support to Clean as You Go (CLAYGO) method in ensuring cleanliness in Iloilo City.

Headed by Mayor Jerry P. TreAas, the expression of commitment started with a pledge and signing of commitment held during the regular flag-raising ceremony of the city government on Monday.

It was also held in compliance with Resolution No. 2019-654 authored by Councilor Rudolph Jeffrey O. Ganzon and passed during the previous Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP).

CLAYGO is a practice that encourages everyone to make cleaning as part of our daily routine and way of life, according to the ordinance.

It encourages to make cleaning a habit and avoid relying on street sweepers, janitors, city cleaners, waiters and waitresses to clean their premises, the ordinance added.

As we campaign for a cleaner and more responsible citizen, it is just right that our city officials will be in full support, especially now that we are promoting a lot of festivals and the most recent that we are going to do is the Dinagyang, Ganzon said in his message on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, TreAas lauded the initiative of Ganzon as he emphasized the need for everyone to do their share.

He said the city has to provide garbage bins all over the city as there are none. We have to come up with garbage bins all over the city, he added.

The mayor said the city government has to be strict in the implementation of its anti-littering ordinance.

The initiative, he said, is very important because the city will not become clean if no one extends effort. He urged the public to hold on to their garbage until they found a trash bin before disposal.

He suggested that implementers of the Anti-Littering Ordinance to conduct school visits so that at a young age, children will already be taught not to litter.

We want our city to be one of the cleanest cities in the Philippines, he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency