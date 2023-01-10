Classes, work in E. Visayas suspended due to heavy rains

TACLOBAN CITY: Several local government units suspended work and classes on Tuesday as heavy rains triggered floods in low-lying communities.

Tacloban Mayor Alfred Romualdez is among the first to issue an executive order, declaring a suspension after workers and students struggle to catch a ride home as floods closed major roads to light vehicles.

“Many areas are flooded, and it is very difficult for people to move around the city,” Romualdez said in a video message.

In the nearby town of Palo, Leyte, Mayor Remedios Petilla also issued a similar executive order as several families have been affected by the rising water of major rivers.

Tacloban is the regional capital where government offices, big schools and banks are located.

Several government offices are located at the Government Center in Palo town.

Classes for elementary and secondary were also suspended in Ormoc City and several towns in Leyte province.

In Northern Samar, Governor Edwin Ongchuan also suspended classes in all levels in both public and private schools.

While almost all towns in Samar province have issued executive orders on the suspension of work and classes, the provincial government also issued the same directive.

In Biliran province, mayors in eight towns also issued similar executive orders to ensure the safety of workers and learners.

In Eastern Samar, suspension of classes has been declared in the towns of Oras, Salcdeo, Dolores, Hernani, San Policarpo, San Julian and Guiuan.

On Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) raised a red rainfall warning in Eastern Samar and Samar province.

The provinces of Leyte and Biliran were placed under orange rainfall warning.

A red rainfall advisory is issued when rainfall is more than 30 mm (millimeter) within one hour or if it has continued for the past three hours and is more than 65 mm.

The orange rainfall advisory is raised in areas where rainfall is between 15 mm and 30 mm within an hour.

Source: Philippines News Agency