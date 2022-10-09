Classes suspended as clashes displaced NegOcc residents

Classes have been suspended while residents have been evacuated following a series of clashes between Philippine Army troops and communist rebels in the remote villages of Himamaylan City in central Negros Occidental since Thursday.

On Friday, schools were closed in the city’s Barangays Carabalan and Cabadiangan and Barangays Bi-ao and Payao of the adjacent Binalbagan town.

In separate announcements, both Mayors Rogelio Raymund Tongson of Himamaylan and Alejandro Mirasol of Binalbagan said no classes starting Friday until further notice.

“Please continue praying for our city and our people, especially to our brothers and sisters in Carabalan,” Tiongson said in a Facebook post after visiting the displaced families at the city’s evacuation center.

About 600 to 700 individuals have so far sought shelter also in schools, barangays, and churches.

On Thursday morning, troops of the 94th Infantry Battalion (IB) clashed with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army rebels, followed by another encounter in the afternoon, and also on Friday morning.

Earlier on Friday, Brig. Gen. Inocencio Pasaporte, commander of 303rd Infantry Brigade (IBde), and Lt. Col. Van Donald Almonte, commander of 94IB, conducted aerial reconnaissance of the clash sites aboard a Philippine Air Force Black Hawk helicopter.

“This is to provide real-time information to ground force commanders and to have an accurate view of the encounter site especially in the areas of Barangay Carabalan and to further assess the ongoing operation,” the 303 IBde said in a statement.

In a radio interview, Tongson said the city government continues to reach out to affected residents while heeding the instruction of the Philippine Army that no one could enter or leave the affected areas.

“We are coordinating properly with the Philippine Army. We are just ready, if they say we’re allowed to come in, we will then pull out the residents,” he added.

He said the city government has not yet received official information from the military regarding casualties, following social media posts about people killed during clashes.

According to the City Social Welfare and Development Office, relief operation is ongoing for the displaced families staying in various evacuation sites.

Child development workers are also providing psycho-social aid to minors sheltered at the evacuation center

Source: Philippines News Agency