Classes in NegOcc’s conflict-hit villages resume on Oct. 19

Classes will resume on Oct. 19 in two villages of Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental that were earlier suspended due to a series of armed encounters between government troops and communist rebels since Oct. 6.

Mayor Rogelio Raymund Tongson Jr. declared the resumption of classes this coming Wednesday through an executive order issued on Sunday night after some of the displaced residents were allowed to return to their respective homes.

“On consultation with Department of Education Schools Division Superintendent Gladys Amylaine Sales, the former recommended the resumption of classes in Barangays Cabadiangan and Carabalan,” the mayor said.

However, students residing in Sitios Campayas, Medel and Sig-ang of Carabalan, who are still staying in various evacuation centers, will be provided with learning modules.

Only residents from the three sitios were not allowed to return home yet while clearing operations are ongoing, considering that Medel and Sig-ang have been reported as the main encounter sites.

Those who already went home were the evacuees at Don Florencio Villafranca National High School and Manuel Yulo Elementary School, who were residents of Sitios Palayan and Guia of Barangay Cabadiangan.

These two evacuation centers were closed on Sunday.

Some of the evacuees at Carabalan Elementary School and Carabalan covered court have also returned home.

On Oct. 7, schools were closed in Barangays Carabalan and Cabadiangan a day after troops of the 94th Infantry Battalion clashed with the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army rebels in Sitio Sig-ang.

More than 18,000 residents of Carabalan and Cabadiangan, and a part of Barangay 3 have been affected by the armed encounters.

An estimated 3,000 to 3,500 individuals have sought shelter in evacuation sites, city government data showed

Source: Philippines News Agency