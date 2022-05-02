﻿Clark airport’s new terminal building officially opens

The Clark International Airport (CRK) on Monday officially soft-launched its new terminal building with a ceremonial water cannon salute to the first departing and arriving flights from Jetstar Asia and Cebu Pacific Air.

Operated by the Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp., the new CRK Terminal is a joint project of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority.

This is the first hybrid public-private partnership under the “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) program started and completed during the Duterte administration.

The lights of Jetstar 3K 779 / 780, Qatar Airways QR 930 / 931, Scoot TR 386 / 387, Emirates EK 338, Cebu Pacific Air 5J 606 / 607, and Philippine Airlines PR 2833 / 2834 were able to use the new terminal during its soft launch.

“Despite and notwithstanding with the Covid-19 pandemic, sige sige at tuloy-tuloy ang trabaho para mapakinabangan agad ng proyekto ng ating mga kababayan. Kaya naman natapos sa kabila ng pandemya (The works continues so that the project will immediately give benefits to our fellowmen). This project is a living proof that if we work together and jointly commit ourselves to provide a life of comfort and convenience to all, nothing is impossible,” DOTr Secretary Arthur Tugade said in a statement.

CRK chief executive officer Bi Yong Chungunco said with the state-of-the-art facilities, including superior accessibility, the new terminal is ready to welcome both domestic and international travelers.

He said there are many ways to get to the airport depending on passenger preference.

“We have put a lot of effort into making our passengers’ journey as seamless as possible through the terminal and getting to and from our airport,” she said in another statement.

From North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) – Subic–Clark–Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), passengers can take the SCTEX Clark North Exit into Clark Freeport Zone. A few meters away will be the first rotunda, where they can take the third exit and straight into CRK Airport Road.

Those who are already inside the Clark Freeport Zone can take Gil Puyat Avenue toward Mabalacat Gate. They will reach a junction where they can take the first exit toward CRK Airport Road leading straight to the new terminal.

Directions to CRK’s new terminal can also be easily found on mobile apps such as Google Maps and Waze.

Meanwhile, Point 2 Point (P2P) bus services from Trinoma, Quezon City, and Paranaque City as well as taxi services from within Pampanga and other car rental services are also available.

The new terminal boast of a 110,000 square-meter area, featuring state-of-the-art facilities that situate itself as a premier Asian gateway for tourism and business alike.

CRK also features a touchless passenger check-in experience.

Self-service, self-check-in kiosks, and self-bag-drop systems are in place for passenger safety and autonomy.

Source: Philippines News Agency