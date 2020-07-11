Clark Airport’s new terminal 99.14% complete: DOTr

The development of the Clark International Airport (CRK) into one of the country’s premier international gateways is about to hit another milestone after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced that its new passenger terminal building is almost complete.

In a Facebook post on Friday, the DOTr said the new passenger terminal building (PTB), which will increase CRK’s current 4.2 million annual passenger capacity to 12.2 million, was 99.14 percent complete as of June 30.

“Envisioned to be the keystone in spurring economic progress and development in Central Luzon, the new PTB, once completed, will boost the operational capacity of the CRK, and will triple its passenger volume,” the department said.

Despite some setbacks brought by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic, it said the project was being rolled out at an accelerated pace.

“In the midst of the current pandemic, stringent health and safety measures were put in place, when work resumed,” the DOTr said.

Named as one of the key projects under the Duterte administration’s “Build, Build, Build” program, it said the development of “Asia’s Next Premier Gateway” would also help ease air traffic congestion at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The department added that the development would pave the way for the creation of jobs, bolster tourism, and “other socio-economic endeavors” in the region.

During the pre-State of the Nation Address virtual briefing on Wednesday, Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said the first phase of the 19.8-km. access road to CRK from New Clark City in Tarlac is almost complete at 88 percent.

Once the three phases are complete, Villar said the road would create a direct link from the Clark Main Zone and CRK to New Clark City. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency