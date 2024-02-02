Clark airport wants to double passenger volume to 4M in 2024

MANILA: The Clark International Airport Corp. (CIAC) targets to double the passenger volume at the Clark International Airport this year to 4 million, its president and chief executive officer Arrey Perez said Friday. In a press briefing for the Philippines' debut at the 2024 Singapore Airshow in Taguig City, Perez remained optimistic for CIAC's outlook this year after Clark airport nearly hit the 2-million mark for passenger volume in 2023. Perez said the introduction of new domestic and international routes at the Clark airport will drive the growth in passenger volume this year. He said the Clark airport will be opening 13 new destinations within the year including Bacolod, Cagayan de Oro, Coron, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo and Puerto Princesa for domestic flights, and Bangkok, Cheongju, Hong Kong, Macau, Narita and Taipei for international flights. 'We're continually expanding the operations of the Clark International Airport. The terminal building has a capacity of 8 million passengers per annum. T he capacity we set now for this year is 4 million,' Perez said. He added the recovery from the pandemic and the aggressive plans for tourism will fuel the passenger traffic at the Clark airport. Aside from attracting passenger airlines, CIAC also sees expansion of more cargo operators and new players in logistics to locate in Clark. Source: Philippines News Agency