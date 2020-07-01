Clark Airport accommodates 5K returning overseas Filipinos

A total of 5,000 returning overseas Filipinos (OFs) were accommodated at the Clark International Airport (CRK) since the resumption of its commercial operations on June 5 until June 30.

For the repatriation program of the national government, CRK serviced a total of 24 inbound and outbound international flights, bringing home more than 5,000 returning OFs.

Since the resumption of commercial operations of Emirates last June 5, stranded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Dubai were finally sent home to the Philippines via a Dubai-Clark flight.

Philippine Airlines, meanwhile, began operating repatriation flights from Barbados (via Vancouver) to CRK and brought home seafarers who were stranded in the Caribbean Island due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19)

Qatar Airways also operated two special flights from Doha while Spanish airline Wamos Air brought home seafarers from Madrid.

The Luzon International Premier Airport Development (LIPAD) Corporation, which manages the Clark International Airport, worked with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), Bureau of Quarantine, Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA), Department of Tourism (DOT), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine National Police (PNP), and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to ensure a seamless arrival experience for all passengers.

The fast processing of test results at Jose B. Lingad Memorial Regional Hospital (JBLMRH) made it possible for the passengers to receive their medical certificates within 72 hours, allowing those who tested negative to go home to their families in less than four days.

“It is a very heart-warming experience to witness our fellow Filipinos finally come home, and we are happy that CRK is able to serve as their gateway back to the Philippines. We are looking forward to serving more flights and more passengers in the coming weeks, in compliance with further guidelines set by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) and our government,” Bi Yong Chungunco, chief executive officer of LIPAD Corporation, said in a statement.

Chungunco also said more airlines are expected to resume their operations at CRK this July, with at least once week flights to Incheon, Korea via Jin Air and Jeju Air.

Meanwhile, Emirates will continue to operate its twice weekly Dubai-CRK-Dubai commercial flights.

On the domestic front, AirAsia continues to fly from CRK to Davao every Saturday while Philippine Airlines will resume its CRK to Davao operations every Friday, starting July 3.

Source: Philippines News Agency