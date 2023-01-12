Claimant of P89.5-M shabu parcel nabbed in Las Piñas

MANILA: Authorities have busted another big-time illegal drug shipment transported through a courier service following the arrest of the claimant of a package containing PHP89.5 million worth of shabu in Las Piñas City.

In a statement Thursday, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) chief Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo, said suspect Jolle Ann Cuer, 25, was arrested inside a subdivision in Barangay Almanza Dos, Las Piñas City during a controlled delivery operation by the PNP Drug Enforcement Group, Ninoy Aquino International Airport- Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) and the local police on Wednesday afternoon.

Seized during the operation were 13.175 kilograms of shabu, 48 self-sealing pouches and a mobile phone.

Based on information received by the NAIA-IADITG, the contraband was shipped by a certain Micheal Olanrewaju from Nigeria.

The confiscated pieces of evidence were immediately submitted to Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Laboratory Service for qualitative and quantitative examination and the arrested person was subjected to a drug test pending filing a complaint for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Estomo lauded the successful conduct of the operation and warned that anti-illegal drug operations will be intensified

Source: Philippines News Agency