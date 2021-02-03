CJ Perez traded to SMB

Terrafirma and San Miguel struck a blockbuster deal that would send high-flying guard Christian Jaymar “CJ” Perez to the Beermen.

In the trade, which was approved by the Philippine Basketball Association’s trade committee on Tuesday, the Dyip will receive Gelo Alolino, Russel Escoto, Matt Rosser, and two future first-round picks from the Beermen including their pick this year for Perez.

SMB originally offered only Alolino, Escoto, Rosser, and its 8th overall regular draft pick this year to Terrafirma for Perez.

But following a revision, the Beermen added its first-rounder for Season 48 to the Dyip, leading to the approval.

This means Terrafirma now has at least two first-round picks for 2023 assuming the draft for the 48th season will happen that year.

Meanwhile, the team will focus on this year’s draft on March 14 in which it has the first and the eighth picks in the first round.

The Dyip are eyeing Joshua Munzon as the first overall pick of the regular draft.

Escoto is also making a return to the team that drafted him in the first-ever special Gilas Men draft in 2016.

On the other hand, SMB now has an additional offensive weapon in Perez, who took charge last season for Terrafirma.

Perez averaged 24.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.6 blocks a game last season for the Dyip, who somehow struggled at 1-10.

He is currently in Calamba training with Gilas Pilipinas Men for the third window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers in Doha next month.