Civil society group in Bacolod launches pledge to support PRRD

Civil society group Task Force Kasanag (TFK) has committed to supporting President Rodrigo R. Duterte in his advocacy for reforms during the occasion of the 34th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution on Tuesday.

The signing of the joint statement and pledge of support was held in a ceremony spearheaded by founder and national commander John Chiong at the TFK headquarters in Barangay Alijis in this city.

The group's officers and members were joined by Bacolod City Councilor Archie Baribar, head of the Duterte support group Kilusang Pagbabago Negros.

We are here to express our unequivocal support to President Rodrigo Duterte, the councilor said.

Chiong and Baribar led the signatories with TFK vice president for administration Cesar Ledesma Nerpiol Jr. and vice president for operations Darwin Destacamento.

We, the members of TFK Inc., support your advocacy to fight against illegal drugs, corruption, terrorism, and criminality, especially to fight against oligarchs. We continue to support the reformation, Mr. President, part of the statement of support read.

Baribar said the irony of the TFK coming together to show their support to the chief executive on the day commemorating the Edsa I does not escape him.

This is a statement, a political statement coming from people who support President Duterte. This simply means that we believe, together with the majority, that Edsa was not a revolution, it did not bring change, he said.

This is our situation now. The irony of celebrating, reaffirming our support to President Duterte at the time of (the 34th year) of Edsa Revolution, he added.

Chiong said the TFK has seen the positive change brought by the Duterte leadership to the country and supports the President's campaign against illegal drugs, corruption, and criminality.

We need to show our support to him to push him to continue and to boost his morale. Not only us here in Negros, we have chapters in Luzon and Mindanao. They also came out with their pledge of support, he added.

Meanwhile, representatives from other organizations also held a commemoration of the 34th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution at the monument of the late senator Benigno Aquino Jr. on Araneta Street in this city.

The gathering was joined by the local chapter of the Liberal Party, Samahan sa Tuwid na Daan Laban sa Katiwalian, Paghimud os Negros, and Federation of Urban Poor in Negros Occidental.

Some of the participants wore yellow shirts and tied yellow ribbons on their wrists. They also held a wreath laying ceremony to pay tribute to the fallen senator.

SOURCE: PHILIPPINES NEWS AGENCY