BATU KAWAN, The Penang Government is ready to raise the salaries of civil servants in the state in line with the Federal Government's decision regarding the implementation of the new Public Service Remuneration Scheme starting this December. Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said, however, the matter requires further studies before it can be implemented. 'We will follow the guidelines set (by the federal government), as the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim), stated in his speech (when officiating the National Labour Day 2024 celebration) recently that the salary increase for each civil servant will vary. '...and there will be an assessment to determine the rate (of increase),' he said when met by reporters at the ceremony marking the commencement of construction for Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kuang Yu here today. Also present was Bukit Tambun assemblyman Goh Choon Aik. On May 1, Anwar announced that civil servants would enjoy a salary hike of more than 13 per cent starting December this yea r, among the highest increase in the nation's history. In the meantime, Goh said the cost of constructing the two-story school building is estimated at RM22 million, of which RM15 million has already been raised. According to him, he would seek help from the state and federal governments to cover the school's construction costs so that it could be completed within the set period. 'The construction of the school began today with the installation of pilings, and it is expected to be completed by mid-2026. We hope to open it for the 2027 school session,' he said. Goh said that once completed, the school will have the capacity to accommodate 3,000 students and will incorporate a smart school concept, benefiting from its proximity to the Bukit Minyak industrial area and Penang Science Park. Source: BERNAMA News Agency