KANGAR, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given the assurance that salary increase for civil servants starting this December, as announced two days ago, can be implemented through strict financial management. Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the projected salary adjustment, estimated to cost over RM10 billion from next year onward, is feasible with disciplined financial oversight. 'Despite our nation's RM1.5 trillion debt and a 5.6 per cent deficit, which is expected to reduce to 5 per cent this year, and Insya-Allah, further next year, how can we proceed with this salary increase? It's because we can exercise control over the nation's financial management. 'I believe there is blessing and benefit if we remain strict and rigid when it comes to this. While many are grateful, critics argue that a 15 per cent increase isn't the highest, considering there was previously a 35 per cent increase. The prime minister said this in his keynote address at the 9th Series of Perkampungan Sunnah progr amme here tonight. Anwar said the people have to consider that the 15 per cent quoted was just a general figure, and the increase could be much higher in certain cases. He said the decision to raise civil servant salaries is a fair reward and aims to enhance their understanding of duties and discipline. 'How can we encourage society? Enhance understanding, work diligently, maintain police and military discipline; if they are not fairly rewarded, then I am responsible for ensuring this can be implemented,' he added. Meanwhile, Anwar urged Islamic leaders to boldly address and express their views on the current atrocities against Palestinians. 'The recent developments in Gaza highlight the diminishing voices of Islamic leaders and the waning efforts to take a resolute stance against oppression. 'As a consequence, the audacity of Zionist Israel persists with the backing of several Western nations, particularly the United States. While I represent a modest nation with moderate economic strength, I cannot co ndone this apathy and allow it to perpetuate,' he said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency