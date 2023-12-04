City Prepares for 80K Weekend Tourists During Holidays with Traffic Measures

Baguio City - is gearing up for an influx of tourists, with expectations of around 80,000 visitors on weekends during the holiday season. In response, the city government is implementing various traffic management strategies, including rerouting schemes and a vacation lane, to accommodate the increased tourist activity. This comes after a similar surge in tourist numbers during the long weekend of November 25 to 27.

According to Philippines News Agency, the Baguio City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit and the City Engineering Office Traffic and Transportation Management Division are coordinating efforts to manage the situation effectively. These measures follow the experience from the recently adjusted Bonifacio Day holiday on November 27, a Monday.

Refuerzo revealed that both offices have engaged with public transport groups from Baguio and Benguet province to ensure continuous transportation availability, especially during evening events, despite expected traffic congestion. The aim is to prevent passengers from being stranded. She highlighted the planned vacation lanes, designed to redirect vehicles passing through Baguio to alternate routes, thus reducing traffic in the central business district. This strategy is intended to benefit both the locals and the tourists, as it reduces travel time through the city.

Furthermore, Refuerzo advised tourists to use public transportation or walk when possible, to minimize vehicle congestion on the roads. The city's tourism office is anticipating an average of 80,000 tourists during the December weekends. As of October, Baguio City has recorded 787,572 tourist arrivals for the year. Refuerzo noted that these figures might be underrepresentative, as they only include visitors staying in registered accommodation establishments that report their occupancy. Additionally, day tourists and those staying in unreported accommodations are not accounted for in these numbers. In comparison, Baguio welcomed 1,042,309 guests in 2022, a significant increase from the 247,480 in 2021, which was impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.