City officials in Bulacan urged to ramp up efforts vs. Covid-19

The Coordinated Operations to Defeat Epidemic (CODE) Team in the City of San Jose del Monte (CSJDM) has urged local officials to ramp up their efforts in curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

In a meeting with the local executives of CSJDM on Monday, the group asked the local government unit to effectively implement the zoning containment strategy, contact tracing, and expanded testing to curb the rising cases of Covid-19.

In a presentation by the CODE members led by Department of Health (DOH) Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje, head of the agency’s Public Health Service Team, she discussed the National Action Plan Against Covid-19 Phase II centered on the Prevent-Detect-Isolate-Treat-Reintegrate (PDITR) strategy.

As she praised the best practices on Covid-19 response of the city, Cabotaje pushed for an aggressive contact tracing, revitalized isolation, and search for active cases.

Meanwhile, Dr. Eleanor Galvez of the National Task Force Against Covid-19 talked about the three stages on how to combat the dreaded virus.

“Number one, proper implementation of the response on this Covid-19 pandemic. Second, be tight, you are on your toes, do not be complacent. The gains that you have actually done, you should not stop from there. And the third, is the whole system, the whole of government response,” Galvez said.

San Jose Del Monte Mayor Arthur Robes said he believes that with the help of the national government, Covid-19 can be suppressed.

“I believe that with the cooperation of every citizen in the City of San Jose Del Monte and our comrades in the national agency, this will be a step towards further controlling the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases,” Robes said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Florida Robes cited the importance of communication amid the pandemic.

“The most important thing is that we get along and understand so that we can overcome all these problems,” she said.

The CODE Team and the city government also formed the CSJDM Task Force for the Management of Emerging and Re-emerging Infectious Diseases (TF-ERID).

Before the end of the program, the mayor led the swearing-in of members of the CSJDM Barangay League as part of the establishment of the Barangay Disciplinary Brigade (BDB).

The National Task Force Against Covid-19 provided the CSJDM Barangay League with 2,000 face masks and face shields in support of advancing the minimum health standards.

Based on the latest report from the City Health Office, there are 632 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the city. The number of recoveries is 322 and the death tally is 28.

