City gov’t finalizes site for Iloilo City Hospital

Government officials here Thursday inspected the proposed site for the Iloilo City Hospital in Barangay Hinactacan, La Paz district.

We need to identify and check the viability of the location. The hospital will cater to our people and communities and far flung areas, unlike other barangays which are near the city center, Mayor Jerry P. TreAas said in an interview.

TreAas added that they are looking at acquiring a 1.5 to 2 hectare lot in the barangay and are waiting for an offer that could be endorsed to the city appraisal committee.

The place, he said, is accessible because it already has a cemented farm to market road.

The health facility will be a big help to our residents, particularly in times of emergencies where they can seek treatment faster and more accessible, TreAas added.

The proposed 50 bed capacity hospital would be funded by the Department of Health (DOH) with about PHP159 million.

Aside from the lot, the city government will also provide the manpower component of the hospital. Annually, the local government will allot PHP58 million for the personnel requirement.

Meanwhile, TreAas noted that the PHP10 million fund for the proposed dialysis center in Barangay East Baluarte, Molo is already available.

The DOH has already committed three dialysis machines for the center.

On the other hand, as the local government prepares for its locally managed hospital, the office of District Rep. Julienne Baronda is also working on increasing the bed capacity of the Western Visayas Medical Center (WVMC) in this city's Mandurriao district from the present 425 beds to 700. This is contained in House of Representatives Bill 0909, which was authored by Baronda and approved on second reading on Wednesday.

Aside from increased bed capacity, there is an ongoing construction of the hospital's six story Regional Heart and Lung Specialty Center.

The center will have thoracic cardiovascular operating rooms, surgical intensive care units, coronary care units, non invasive cardiology section, vascular section, pulmonary section, wards, and private rooms.

