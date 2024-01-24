City gov’t allocates P159.7M for school building projects in 2024

ILOILO: The city government allocated a total of PHP159.7 million for the construction of additional school buildings this year. Using the special education fund (SEF), the city government here will augment the need of the Iloilo City Schools Division for additional classrooms. The city government, in a statement on Wednesday, said the funding will be sourced from the SEF for the construction of the 2-story 6-classroom building at E. Juntado Elementary School in Molo worth PHP23.9 million; 2-story 30-classroom building at TCT-AR Foundation Integrated School in Lanit, Jaro, amounting to PHP100.9 million; and a 3-story 9-classroom building at Tabucan Elementary School in Mandurriao, worth PHP34.9 million. Last year, SEF also funded 20 school infrastructure projects worth PHP217.9 million. Among the projects with big funding are the PHP44.9 million 4-story 16-classroom building (Phase 1) for La Paz National High School (NHS), PHP40.9 million 3-story 12-classroom building for Nabitasan Elementary School (Prop osed Integrated School) in La Paz, PHP25 million 2-story 8-classroom building in Nabitasan ES, PHP12.3 million construction of the Ramon A. Avanceña Learning Center, PHP11.9 million 2-story school P.E. Facilities with demolition of Mandurriao NHS, PHP6.9 million 2-story-8 classroom of Fort San Pedro National High School, and PHP4.9 million repair of classrooms of Severo Abeto Elem School in Arevalo. 'We believe that having a conducive learning environment equipped with necessary facilities is a factor that could help our learners to perform well in their studies,' Mayor Jerry Treñas said in the statement. The Iloilo City Schools Division data showed there is a need for 88 classrooms for elementary, 321 for secondary, and 45 for integrated schools. Source: Philippines News Agency