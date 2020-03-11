City exec seeks to tackle issues on women, children

Dumaguete City Vice Mayor Alan Gel Cordova wants to specifically tackle issues on women and children during the celebration of National Women’s Month this March.

This, as information surfaced that youngsters were reportedly allowing themselves to be used as sex objects by homosexuals in exchange for a fee dubbed a “wam 50”, during a recent meeting of the City Council’s committee on women and children chaired by Councilor Bernice Ann Elmaco.

Cordova said Tuesday he has tasked Elmaco to conduct a validation of the concern raised by a guidance counselor and to make recommendations.

The guidance counselor from a public elementary school, whose name was not mentioned, disclosed during the meeting that their biggest problem is not the proliferation of illegal drugs but homosexuals who stay at the Quezon Park or the Freedom Park here from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., victimizing minors.

Cordova said such acts may also result in the spread of sexually transmitted diseases.

A report from the city social welfare office showed that in 2018, a total of 33 children were sexually abused here and 55 in 2019.

Source: Philippines News Agency