City council wants further study of remaining BRT packages

CEBU: The city council's committee on transportation here recommended the suspension of works for packages 2, 3 and 4 of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) Project. Councilor James Cuenco, chair of the transportation committee, said they will meet with the project management and the private contractors in an executive session on April 10 to clarify some issues concerning the remaining packages. Cuenco hinted at the creation of a technical working group (TWG) that will oversee the works done along the BRT route. The suspension, he said, is meant to study issues and concerns related to the mass transport project and to require project managers and contractors to submit an action plan, timeline and updated feasibility study. Cuenco said the city government would also inquire with the Department of Public Works and Highways about the status of lot acquisition for road widening in areas affected by the BRT alignment. 'We urge the DPWH to furnish this Sanggunian the status of the road right of way negotiations with the lot owners along the national roads affected by the CBRT route,' he added. On Wednesday, Councilor Jerry Guardo, chair of the committee on infrastructure, said Phase 1 of the BRT project will become operational by June this year. Once operational, the BRT project is expected to address the challenges of the lack of mass transport system in this capital city. Source: Philippines News Agency