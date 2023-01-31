Citeline to Unveil Capabilities of New Clinical Trial Workflow Solution at SCOPE 2023 in Orlando 

Next-generation SaaS technology will enable study sponsors and CROs to better design, plan, and monitor clinical trials, from feasibility to start-up through enrollment

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) Feb. 6-9 in Orlando, Citeline will reveal details of its soon-to-be-released clinical feasibility workflow solution. The new technology leverages insights from Citeline’s industry-leading clinical trial benchmark data and real-world patient data with AI/ML technology to improve accuracy and predictability in progressively complex and accelerated clinical trial programs.

“Citeline is on an exciting transformational journey as a data intelligence and predictive clinical trial workflow solution provider,” said Alexandra Charge, Global Head of Clinical Planning and Patient Engagement & Recruitment. “The feasibility and clinical trial recruitment challenge is complex and ever present. Modernizing feasibility with AI and data science, unlocking the power of client data together with Citeline’s trusted industry-leading intelligence and real-world data, all enabled within a smart workflow, is key to addressing these complexities.”

The next-generation solution will help study leaders address ever-increasing complexity in enrollment projections, ensure success in selecting high-enrolling sites to accelerate timelines, and quickly identify and mitigate risks. It incorporates insights from Citeline’s industry-leading clinical trial benchmark data, real-world patient data and AI/ML technology within an intuitive user workflow interface to improve efficiency and accuracy of recruitment plans. Key attributes are used to determine overall trial success, from modern feasibility planning to study recruitment.

“Citeline’s new predictive enrollment modeling technology enables data-driven decisions and earlier identification of risks, ultimately leading to better trial success,” Charge said.

SCOPE attendees can learn more at the following Citeline sessions:

Human-enabled AI with Interactive Real-world Data and Technology, Feb. 7 at 2:45 p.m .: an interactive panel of AI and pharma experts will discuss using modern feasibility tools to reduce future risk

Transforming Patient Engagement & Recruitment for Lean Clinical Trials, Feb. 8 at 12:50 p.m.: a strategy-focused session, in partnership with Incyte, on what it takes to operationalize a seamless, trustworthy clinical trial experience

Attendees can visit the Citeline booth or talk to any of Citeline’s experts attending SCOPE to learn how Citeline can help with the ever-growing complexity of feasibility and forecasting — whether per study, portfolio or across the entire enterprise. Citeline’s anticipated next-generation predictive technology solution is scheduled for launch later this year. However, the Feasibility as a Service (FaaS) consultation solutions have already been launched to address the challenges of protocol, country and site feasibility.

Citeline’s FaaS blends historical trial data with RWD-driven capabilities to accelerate, enhance and better inform global clinical research feasibility activities. Combined with actionable insights derived from an internal team of industry expert analysts, Citeline provides a comprehensive, consultative approach to study feasibility.

About Citeline

Citeline (formerly Pharma Intelligence) powers a full suite of complementary business intelligence offerings to meet the evolving needs of life science professionals to accelerate the connection of treatments to patients and patients to treatments. These patient-focused solutions and services deliver and analyze data used to drive clinical, commercial, and regulatory-related decisions and create real-world opportunities for growth.

Citeline’s global teams of analysts, journalists and consultants keep their fingers on the pulse of the pharmaceutical, biomedical and medtech industries, covering it all with expert insights: key diseases, clinical trials, drug R&D and approvals, market forecasts and more. For more information on one of the world’s most trusted health science partners, visit Citeline .

