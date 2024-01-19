CIP launches new company dedicated to developing energy island projects globally

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”) is launching Copenhagen Energy Islands (“CEI”), a new development company dedicated to developing energy islands globally with backing from Nordic, European, and North American investors

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Jan. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Copenhagen Energy Islands will build on CIP’s long-standing experience and expertise within offshore wind to develop energy island projects globally, and is currently developing a portfolio of around 10 energy island projects around the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and in South-East Asia.

Energy islands are large-scale offshore energy hubs, which will enable the massive scaling required for the next generation of offshore wind deployment globally. They combine existing, proven technologies in a new and innovative way and at a significantly larger scale, allowing for a cost-efficient build-out and integration of offshore wind. Key value drivers include a substantial reduction in power transmission costs, large-scale offshore green hydrogen production and related synergies between power and hydrogen production.

Copenhagen Energy Islands is an independent company majority-owned by CIP and a group of investors. The founding group includes major Nordic, European and North American investors with a track record of investments in renewable energy infrastructure, including PensionDanmark, PFA, SEB, and Andel.

“Our vision is to provide concrete solutions to the global challenge of scaling up renewables. If we want to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, we will need to scale up the deployment of offshore wind and other renewables to an unprecedented level. Today, the challenge for offshore wind is less about building the incremental offshore wind farm, but more how to integrate large-scale offshore wind energy into the global energy systems. We see energy islands as a key tool in solving this challenge and realizing the ambitious offshore wind targets across the globe,” said Jakob Baruël Poulsen, Managing Partner and founder of CIP.

Copenhagen Energy Islands is headquartered in Copenhagen with a team of industry professionals with extensive experience within renewables, infrastructure, and finance.

For more information about Copenhagen Energy Islands, visit copenhagenenergyislands.com.

Further quotes for editorial use:

PensionDanmark

“We see a great commercial potential in energy islands globally and as a strong contender for the effective rollout of liquid green hydrogen on a large scale. CEI has the potential to become a catalyst and real world leader in the establishment of energy islands making it an attractive investment opportunity for returns to our members’ pension savings,” said Peter Stensgaard Mørch, deputy CEO of PensionDanmark.

About PensionDanmark

PensionDanmark is Denmark’s largest labour market pension fund and one of the 50 largest pension funds in Europe. PensionDanmark administers collective and company-agreed labor market pensions, health schemes and education funds for over 823,000 members employed in 23,200 private and public companies. PensionDanmark is a customer-owned company, where the entire profit goes to the members. PensionDanmark has approximately EUR 40bn under management.

PFA

“We believe that energy islands will play a key role in accelerating the global transition towards future demands for renewable energy and carbon neutrality. PFA already has experience working closely together with CIP on early-stage energy island development and other renewable energy projects, and we expect that our investment in Copenhagen Energy Islands will create value for our customers and contribute to the green transition,” said Kasper Ahrndt Lorenzen, CIO at PFA.

About PFA

PFA is Denmark’s largest commercial pension provider, and the clear majority of the value that we create is returned to our 1,3 million customers. Founded in 1917 by the labour market operators, PFA’s core mission is to provide financial security, a good senior life, health solutions and contribute to a sustainable society.

SEB

“At SEB, we’re accelerating the sustainable transition together with our clients and partners. We have always believed that the future depends on making great ideas happen and by investing in Copenhagen Energy Islands, our ambition is to live up to our purpose of positively shaping the future, with responsible advice and capital. Today and for generations to come,” says Kristian Skovmand, Country Manager, SEB Denmark.

About SEB

In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, we have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB’s business is reflected in our presence in more than 20 countries worldwide, with around 17,500 employees. At 30 September 2023, the Group’s total assets amounted to SEK 4,134 bn while assets under management totalled SEK 2,194bn. Read more about SEB at sebgroup.com.

Andel

“Climate changes and the consequences of the global energy crisis are becoming increasingly evident. Energy islands is a key driver in establishing large amounts of new renewable energy in an efficient and cost-effective manner, allowing us to phase out fossil fuels and reduce CO2 emissions. As a co-investor in Copenhagen Energy Islands, we contribute to the development of new local energy hubs, taking significant steps towards a greener future,” says Jesper Hjulmand, Group CEO of Andel.

About Andel

Andel is Denmark’s leading energy and fibre-optic group. We are a cooperative society and a group with subsidiaries. Together, we are involved in the entire energy value chain. We engage in energy production, infrastructure, trading activities, and customer solutions. We invest in activities that support the green transition and produce sustainable energy from our offshore wind farm Rodsand II and Tryggevaelde solar park. Through our part ownership of Ørsted, Andel takes part in e.g. offshore wind power across most of the world. Andel has 2.8 million customer relationships across Denmark and employs approximately 2.000 colleagues.

About Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

Founded in 2012, Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners P/S (CIP) today is the world’s largest dedicated fund manager within greenfield renewable energy investments and a global leader in offshore wind. The funds managed by CIP focus on investments in offshore and onshore wind, solar PV, biomass and energy-from-waste, transmission and distribution, reserve capacity, storage, advanced bioenergy, and Power-to-X.

CIP manages 12 funds and has to date raised approximately EUR 28 billion for investments in energy and associated infrastructure from more than 160 international institutional investors. CIP has approximately 500 employees and 12 offices around the world. For more information, visit www.cip.com.

