Cignal to Face Perpetual in Spikers’ Turf Invitational Semifinals

Pasig City, Philippines - In the upcoming semifinal round of the Spikers' Turf Invitational Conference, Cignal is set to go head-to-head with Perpetual-Kinto Tyres at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Monday. Despite being unbeaten, Cignal anticipates a challenging match.

According to Philippines News Agency, the team is gearing up for a tough battle against Perpetual, which is coached by his former mentor, Sammy Acaylar. Clamor acknowledged the strength and preparedness of the Perpetual team, highlighting his familiarity with their players and strategies.

The HD Spikers, boasting a 2-0 record, are set to clash with the Altas, who are looking to overcome a two-game losing streak, at 3:30 p.m. National University (NU) - Sta. Elena (2-1) and the Japanese guest team Maruichi Hyogo (0-2) will face off later at 5:30 p.m.

Acaylar, Perpetual's coach, expressed readiness for the upcoming game, acknowledging the challenge of competing against a club team like Cignal, which features stars and superstars. He emphasized the importance of the match as a preparation for the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) Season 99 in April next year.

Cignal has made its mark by defeating NU and Maruichi Hyogo, taking the solo lead in the five-team semifinal phase of the season-ending conference organized by Sports Vision.

Key players for Cignal include Joshua Umandal, John Paul Bugaoan, and Wendel Miguel. On the other hand, Perpetual is expected to lean on NCAA Season 98 and Finals Most Valuable Player Louie Ramirez, alongside Jefferson Marapoc and Michael Medalla.

NU, currently tied for second place with Saints and Lattes - Letran at a 2-1 record, will feature Angelo Almendras, Jade Alex Desquitado, and Leo Ordiales. Representing Maruichi Hyogo are Yuji Kawagoe, Hinata Kuroda, and Keitaro Iwakura.