Cignal secures first finals berth in PNVF Champions League

MANILA: Cignal HD fought back from two sets down to beat College of Saint Benilde on Friday and secure the first finals berth in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League. Glaudine Troncoso finished with 12 attacks and three service aces as the HD Spikers prevailed, 23-25, 22-25, 25-22, 25-22, 15-10, after 2 hours and 37 minutes at Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila. Frances Xinia Molina had 13 points, Marivic Velai Meneses scored 12 points, including two blocks and two aces, while Toni Rose Basas chipped in 10 attacks for Cignal. Jhasmin Gayl Pascual, Zamantha Nolasco, Corrine Allysa Apostol and Michelle Gamit delivered the points when the Blazers dominated the first two sets. Pascual was the best scorer with 18 points followed by Nolasco (11), Apostol (10) and Gamit (8). Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz were playing in the second semifinal as of posting time. Source: Philippines News Agency