Cignal HD posts second win in PNVF Champions League

Cignal HD outplayed the Philippine Navy, 25-15, 25-21, 27-25, to take the Group A lead in the preliminary round of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Champions League at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday. National team spiker Joshua Umandal scored 19 points, 15 on attacks, leading the HD Spikers to its second win in the eight-team event organized by the PNVF, headed by Ramon 'Tats' Suzara. Umandal, who also made three blocks, delivered eight points in the 40-minute third set. Skipper JP Bugaoan contributed nine points while fellow Lloyd Josafat and Wendell Miguel chipped in six points each for Cignal, which also swept College of Saint Benilde, 25-19, 25-21, 25-20, on Sunday. Opposite hitter Joeven dela Vega scored 16 points, nine in the third set, to pace the Navy, which suffered its second loss in the tournament supported by PLDT, Ayala Land, Nuvali, Cignal, One Sports, One Sports+, Mikasa, Senoh, Foton, Philippine Olympic Committee, and the Philippine Sports Commission. Team cap tain Greg Dolor contributed 12 hits and one block while middle blocker Peter Quiel had five points. Meanwhile, VNS Asereht relied on opposite hitter Kevin Montemayor and spiker Charles Jordan Segui to beat the Philippine Army for its first win in Group B. Montemayor and Segui scored 14 points apiece for the Griffins, who took the bronze medal last year. Spiker Kenneth Culabat added 13 points while Ralph Lacuanan scored seven points, including two blocks. Iloilo is on top of Group B with two wins. The D'Navigators downed Philippine Army, 25-18, 25-21, 25-21, last Monday and VNS Asereht, 25-20, 25-23, 25-20, in the opener. Source: Philippines News Agency