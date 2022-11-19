CIDG seizes P1.3-M fake apparel in Baclaran mall raid

Operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) seized counterfeit clothing items worth PHP1.3 million and arrested four persons in a raid at a shopping mall in Baclaran in Parañaque City.

In a statement Friday, CIDG chief Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee identified the suspects as Mansur Seikh and Monir Hollander, both stall managers; Jenda Cerrudo Perz and Zarrah Haser Omar who were caught in the act of selling fake clothes that bear some brands in an operation by the group’s Anti-Fraud and Commercial Crimes Unit (AFCCU) on Thursday.

The arrested suspects and confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to the AFCCU office for proper documentation and disposition.

The suspects will be facing a criminal complaint for violation of Republic Act 8293 (Intellectual Property Rights) which is now being prepared for filing before the city prosecutor’s office of Parañaque City.

“We’ll keep a closer eye on the goods we import from other country. Pinaalahanan din natin ang publiko na huwag tangkilikin ang ganitong mga uri ng produkto (We also advise the public not to patronize these types of products),” Lee said.

Source: Philippines News Agency