CIDG probes Sunday’s blast inside Iloilo police station

ILOILO CITY: Police Regional Office 6 (PRO-6) director Brig. Gen. Leo M. Francisco on Monday ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to investigate last Sunday's explosion incident inside the headquarters of the Iloilo City Police Office (ICPO) that left four persons slightly injured.

Francisco visited the site of the explosion that happened inside the storage room of the Regional Explosives and Ordnance Division and Canine Unit (RECU 6) at the ICPO compound on Sunday afternoon.

An initial assessment conducted by the Iloilo City Police Station 1 said "inappropriate temperature" inside the storage facility could have caused the explosion.

“It should be 23 to 25 degrees Celsius, hence it causes the initiation of silver nitrate (low explosive powder) used in the training of their EOD personnel,” the ICPO statement released late Sunday afternoon said.

Apart from the probe, Francisco has ordered RECU 6 chief Maj. Serafin Jn D. Reyes to find a separate office for the EOD to avoid similar incidents and to ensure the safety of officers and civilians.

Four persons, including EOD K9 handler Pat. Shyrine D. Manuel, were hurt during the explosion. The three other victims were civilians transacting at the ICPO Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Unit (TIEU) and maintenance personnel from a communications firm.

Manuel was rushed to the West Visayas State University Hospital for treatment while the three others were brought to the Iloilo City Emergency Response Team.

