CIDG nets 2 in anti-gunrunning op in Pampanga

MANILA: As part of an intensified campaign against loose firearms, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) agents arrested two suspects in Pampanga province. CIDG chief Maj. Gen. Leo Francisco said 41-year-old alias 'May' and 33-year-old 'Jay' were arrested as they were about to sell the firearms to a police poseur buyer in Barangay Pulung Maragul, Angeles City on Saturday. 'I commend the operatives for a successful police operation,' Francisco said in a statement on Sunday. He said charges will be filed against the two suspects before the Angeles City Prosecutors Office. Meanwhile, the Special Action Force and CIDG-Northern Samar netted Jose Marion, among the province's top 10 most wanted persons, in Barangay San Juan, San Isidro town. Marion has a warrant of arrest for killing a certain Buloy Pajarito on Sept. 5, 2018. Meanwhile, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil has ordered police commanders to beef up visibility after the two recent shooting incidents in Q uezon City and Makati. 'More or less around 600 na mga PNP personnel na naka-assign sa Camp Crame doing administrative duties ay idinownload sa NCR para dagdagan yung ating mga pulis na nagpapatrol sa kalsada (More or less around 600 PNP personnel doing administrative duties at Camp Crame will be deployed in the National Capital Region to boost police patrolling the streets),' PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a radio interview on Sunday. The PNP also has motorcycle-riding officers going around main roads. On May 24, Mercedita Gutierrez, chief of the Registration Section of the Land Transportation Office central office in Quezon City, was gunned down by a motorcycle-riding assailant in Barangay Pinyahan. Four days later, businessman Gerrard Raymund Uy allegedly shot dead 65-year-old family driver Aniceto Mateo in an apparent road rage case at the EDSA-Ayala Avenue tunnel. Both suspects in the two shooting incidents have been arrested and are facing criminal charges. Source: Philippines News Ag ency