CIDG nabs top Soccsksargen fugitive

MANILA: The top most wanted person (MWP) in Region 12 (Soccsksargen) has been arrested in a manhunt operation in Malabon City, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) said in a belated report on Sunday. In a news release, CIDG Director Maj. Gen. Romeo Caramat Jr. said 48-year-old Ernesto Salas (a.k.a Estong/Erning/Jem), tagged as the No. 1 MWP of the region, was apprehendedby a team from the CIDG and other Philippine National Police (PNP) operating units on Jan. 8. Salas had managed to elude arrest for several years after committing murder, double murder and attempted murder. According to the report, he is the leader of the Salas Criminal Group which is involved in the illegal drug trade and gun-for-hire in Ozamiz City (Misamis Occidental), General Santos City and the National Capital Region. He is also a member of the Faisal Criminal Group that operated in General Santos City a few years ago, according to Caramat. "The arrest of Salas is the result of an itelligence-driven operation throug h the collaborative efforts of our PNP units," Caramat said. During the arrest, Salas attempted to escape through a window of his house in Barangay Tonsuya, causing a head bump and a lacerated wound. Source: Philippines News Agency